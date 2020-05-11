To-&-fro buses up to state border, no intra-state services

Mumbai: In a major turnaround, the Maharashtra government has dropped its move to transport stranded people in various districts in state transport buses to their home districts. Instead, the government will deploy 10,000 ST buses to transport stranded migrants and tourists from other states up to the Maharashtra state border.

The ST buses will be also operated to bring back migrants from Maharashtra who have been dropped by other states at the their borders. The government proposes to run these buses up to May 17.

The government revised its decision after it received representations from a large number of MLAS who opposed the transportation within the state in view of the hazards involved. The government on Saturday evening had issued a notification on the movement and even allocated Rs 21 crore for the purpose.