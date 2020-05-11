To-&-fro buses up to state border, no intra-state services

Mumbai: In a major turnaround, the Maharashtra government has dropped its move to transport stranded people in various districts in state transport buses to their home districts. Instead, the government will deploy 10,000 ST buses to transport stranded migrants and tourists from other states up to the Maharashtra state border.
The ST buses will be also operated to bring back migrants from Maharashtra who have been dropped by other states at the their borders. The government proposes to run these buses up to May 17.
The government revised its decision after it received representations from a large number of MLAS who opposed the transportation within the state in view of the hazards involved. The government on Saturday evening had issued a notification on the movement and even allocated Rs 21 crore for the purpose.
The State Government on Sunday issued another notification saying that it will bear the 'Shramik train' fare of stranded migrant workers travelling to their home states as well as on the return journey of migrants to Maharashtra from other states.
The nodal offices will prepare the list of such migrant workers who cannot pay the fare. At the same time, the fare of the stranded migrant workers from Maharashtra will be deposited by the respective district collectors with the railways. The railway service will be available till May 17.
