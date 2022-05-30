To bring uniformity railways merges eight cadres into one; read details here | File Photo

To control the departmentalism and bring uniformity in the categories of services for encouraging the fast and delivery-oriented decision-making process in the railways merged eight cadres into one.

According to a gazette notification issued on Friday, the existing Indian Railway Services of Engineering, the Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineering, the Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineering, the Indian Railways Service of Signal Engineers, the Indian Railway Store Services, the Indian Railway Traffic Services, the Indian Railway Account Service and the Indian Railway Personnel Service will be merged into the Indian Railway Management Service.

Apart from that now officers will be promoted according to merit not as per seniority in future. In the existing system, railway officers were promoted as per their seniority level ( According to the date of joining) but in the future promotion to officers will be given on the basis of merit.

Officers under multiple cadres have often led to inter-departmental issues and rivalry which badly affected the decision-making process of railways. "New method will boost officers to take up challenging positions, thus benefiting railways as well as officers for the carrier point of view," said an official adding that the decision of merging the eight service cadres into one will bring uniformity in the appointment system, and reducing interdepartmental and elaborate processes, besides expediting coordinated and fast decision-making.

Asked about the new promotion system a senior officer said, the psychometric assessment of officers will be done using standard tools to understand the EQ.

"There will be five scales for assessment. The first scale is self-perception on parameters of one’s strength, weakness, development needs, goals in life, self-confidence and ambitions. The second parameter of self-expression will include assertiveness and independence of thinking. The third scale for assessment will be interpersonal qualities and the fourth will be on decision making. The last scale will be stress management of the applicant," he said.