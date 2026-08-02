TMC Ward Committee Elections: Shiv Sena & BJP Secure Unopposed Victories Across 8 Committees; High-Stakes Contest Ahead In Mumbra | AI Representational Image

Thane: Following the general elections of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), elections for the posts of Ward Committee Chairpersons have been scheduled for August 4. Nomination papers for these positions were filed on Friday.

Owing to clear numerical majorities and no opposing candidates filing nominations, chairpersons for eight ward committees have been elected unopposed. Shiv Sena secured control of seven ward committees, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed one. However, all eyes are now on the Mumbra Ward Committee, where a fierce contest is set to take place between the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) and AIMIM.

Unopposed Victories Across Key Wards

Shiv Sena, which secured a clear majority in the general elections to claim the Mayor's post—with the BJP securing the Deputy Mayor's post—continues to leverage its numerical strength to consolidate power across key municipal posts ahead of the upcoming Standing Committee elections.

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On the final day of filing nominations, Shiv Sena candidates filed their papers without opposition in seven ward committees:

Naupada-Kopri Ward Committee: Minal Sankhe

Wagle Ward Committee: Ekta Bhoir

Lokmanya-Savarkar Nagar Ward Committee: Nirmala Kanse

Kalwa Ward Committee: Vijaya Lase

Diva Ward Committee: Deepak Jadhav

Majiwada-Manpada Ward Committee: Siddharth Owalekar

Vartak Nagar Ward Committee: Jayshree David

Meanwhile, in the Uthalsar Ward Committee, BJP's Narayan Pawar filed his nomination as the sole candidate. Backed by the party's strong numerical presence in the ward, Pawar is set to be elected unopposed—a result described by party members as a birthday gift for him.

Mumbra Ward Committee: A Tight Contest Begins

Unlike the smooth victories in other wards, the election for the Chairperson of the Mumbra Ward Committee will see a direct face-off between Deepali Bhagat of the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) and Nafisa Ansari of the AIMIM.

Current Seat Distribution in Mumbra Ward Committee:

NCP (Sharad Pawar Faction): 9 members

AIMIM: 5 members

NCP (Ajit Pawar Faction): 2 members

With the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) holding the highest number of members, political observers are keenly watching how the voting dynamics play out during the official election on August 4.