TMC To Table Three Years Of Pending Proposals In Upcoming General Body Meeting

Thane Municipal Corporation | File Photo

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) is set to hold its second General Body meeting on March 18, where a massive backlog of proposals spanning the last three years will be presented for review. The move comes as a direct consequence of the continued failure to constitute a formal Standing Committee, leaving several administrative decisions in a state of limbo.

​Key Highlights of the Agenda

​The administration has prepared a comprehensive list of 265 items to be placed before the house. The breakdown of these proposals includes:

​62 Core Issues: Matters specifically under the jurisdiction of the General Body.

​32 Diverted Issues: Matters typically handled by the Standing Committee, which have now been moved to the General Body due to the committee's absence.

​171 Review Proposals: Administrative approvals granted over the last three years that now require formal oversight.

​Political Tensions and Past Disruptions

​The upcoming meeting is expected to be a stormy affair. In the previous General Body meeting held last month, the ruling BJP and the opposition clashed over financial transparency. Both sides demanded a detailed accounting of the administration's expenditures over the last three years and ten months.

​That session ended in chaos, with the administration reportedly pushing through all agenda items within a mere 10 minutes amidst the uproar.

​Why this Matters

​Typically, the Standing Committee acts as the financial watchdog of the municipal corporation. Without its formation, the administration has taken the unusual step of bringing proposals approved at the "administrative level" directly to the General Body for ex-post facto approval.

​Opposition leaders are expected to take an aggressive stance, questioning the validity of these administrative decisions and the lack of a proper committee structure to vet high-value contracts and projects.

