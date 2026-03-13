TMC Proposes 3 Foot Overbridges Between Mumbra Y-Junction And Kalyan Phata For Pedestrian Safety

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Thane: To enhance pedestrian safety on the busy Old Mumbai-Pune National Highway, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has drafted a proposal to construct three new Foot Overbridges (FOBs) between Mumbra Y-Junction and Kalyan Phata.

The decision follows growing concerns over the high volume of heavy vehicle traffic, including containers and freight carriers heading toward Taloja, Panvel, and JNPT. The identified locations for the new bridges are:

Sibli Nagar

Dosti Compound

Opposite the Fire Brigade Station

Project Specifications and Budget

Each proposed bridge will be approximately 60 meters long and 4 meters wide, equipped with both staircases and ramps on either side to ensure accessibility for all citizens. The total estimated cost for the construction of these three bridges is ₹27.72 crore.

Additionally, the TMC has proposed appointing an expert consultant to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR). The consultancy fee is estimated at ₹13.86 lakh (0.50% of the project cost).

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Safety and Infrastructure

The stretch is densely populated with schools, markets, and residential colonies. Given the frequent accidents involving pedestrians particularly students and women local representatives have long demanded safer crossing options. The proposal is set to be presented for administrative and financial approval in the upcoming General Body meeting.

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