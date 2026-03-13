Thane: Traffic Police Close Key Service Road Entries Near Cadbury Junction; Diversions Announced Till April 30

Thane: The Thane Traffic Police have issued a traffic control notification announcing temporary road closures and diversions near Cadbury Junction in view of ongoing bridge construction work in the area. The restrictions will remain in force from March 16 to April 30, 2026, officials said.

According to the notification issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Thane City, Pankaj Shirsat, a five-way bridge is currently being constructed by J Kumar Company on the service road connecting Cadbury Junction to Nitin Junction. Barricades have been placed along the service road to facilitate the work, which has led to traffic congestion in the vicinity.

To ensure smoother traffic flow and reduce congestion, the traffic police have closed entry to several service road points and introduced alternative routes for motorists.

The most significant restriction is the closure of entry to the Dharamvir Cut Service Road for buses, heavy goods vehicles and other vehicles heading towards Tin Hat Naka Junction. Vehicles that earlier used this route will now have to divert via the Nashik–Mumbai Highway slip road and proceed towards their destination through Tin Hat Naka Junction.

In addition, vehicles coming from Vasudev Balwant Phadke (Bhakti Mandir) Marg towards Savans Road will not be allowed to take a left turn onto the service road.

Further, vehicles approaching from Modi Hyundai Cut and HDFC Cut will also be barred from taking a left turn onto the service road.

Motorists travelling from these points will instead be required to take a right turn and continue towards their destination via Dharamvir Cut, as per the alternative route suggested by the traffic department.

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Officials stated that the temporary restrictions are necessary to maintain smooth traffic movement and prevent severe congestion while the bridge construction work continues near Cadbury Junction.

The traffic department has clarified that the notification will not apply to emergency and essential service vehicles, including ambulances, fire brigade vehicles, police vehicles and other authorised emergency services.

Motorists travelling through the Naupada and Cadbury Junction area have been advised to follow the notified diversions and cooperate with traffic personnel on duty during the period of the restrictions.

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