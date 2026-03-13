Thane News: LPG Price Hike And Booking Glitches Push Households Toward Induction Cooktops

Thane residents turn to induction cooktops and electric stoves as LPG price hikes and booking issues raise concerns over fuel availability | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil (Representational Image)

Thane, March 13: A sharp increase in Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices, coupled with technical glitches in online booking systems, has triggered a wave of concern among residents in Thane.

In response to the growing uncertainty regarding fuel availability, a significant number of households are transitioning toward electric and induction cooktops.

Price hikes and system failures

The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) recently announced a price hike of ₹60 for domestic cylinders and ₹115 for commercial units, citing geopolitical tensions between the US, Israel and Iran.

Furthermore, the mandatory interval between cylinder bookings has been extended from 15 to 25 days. This change, compounded by frequent crashes of the online booking portals, has left consumers stranded.

Market shift to electric appliances

Apprehension over potential shortages has led to a surge in demand for alternative cooking methods. Local appliance retailers report a dramatic spike in sales, with some vendors selling over 60 induction units in a matter of days.

"I've tried booking a cylinder for three days without success," said one frustrated resident. "Switching to induction isn't just a choice anymore; it’s a necessity to ensure my kitchen keeps running."

Also Watch:

As traditional fuel becomes more expensive and difficult to procure, the shift toward an electric-reliant kitchen appears to be a growing trend across the city.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/