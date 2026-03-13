Thane Municipal Corporation To Build ₹7.69 Crore Stray Dog Sterilization Center Under Majiwada Flyover

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced a significant initiative to manage the city’s rising stray dog population by establishing a dedicated shelter and sterilization center beneath the Majiwada flyover. | AI

​Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced a significant initiative to manage the city’s rising stray dog population by establishing a dedicated shelter and sterilization center beneath the Majiwada flyover. This project, estimated at ₹7.69 crore, follows directives from the Supreme Court and state leadership to enhance animal birth control (ABC) infrastructure.

Project Relocated to Majiwada After Bhayandarpada Land Hurdles

​Originally planned for Bhayandarpada, the project was relocated after land acquisition hurdles. Under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, the new facility behind the Majiwada Traffic Police Chowki will include a sterilization unit, an outpatient treatment center, and temporary shelters. The design is modeled after successful animal welfare programs in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

​Data suggests there are between 40,000 and 50,000 stray dogs within TMC limits. While approximately 50% are already sterilized, the administration aims to reach 80–85% coverage within the next three years.

Final Approval Pending at March 18 General Body Meeting​

The proposal is set for final approval at the General Body Meeting on March 18. While the center provides critical medical care and population control, officials noted that housing every stray permanently remains financially impractical, making efficient sterilization the primary long-term solution for urban safety.

