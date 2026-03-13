Palghar Administration Dismisses Rumours Of LPG Shortage, Warns Against Panic Booking And Hoarding

Amid rumours circulating in some areas about a possible shortage of domestic LPG due to the prevailing war-like situation at the global level, the district administration has clarified that the supply of household cooking gas in Palghar district remains smooth and there is no shortage. | Anand Chaini

Palghar, Maharashtra: Amid rumours circulating in some areas about a possible shortage of domestic LPG due to the prevailing war-like situation at the global level, the district administration has clarified that the supply of household cooking gas in Palghar district remains smooth and there is no shortage.

'Supply is Smooth, Do Not Believe Rumours': Dr. Indu Rani Jakhar

District Collector Dr. Indu Rani Jakhar said that the supply of domestic LPG cylinders across the district is continuing without disruption and citizens should not believe in rumours being spread about a shortage.

The district administration has appealed to residents not to panic or rush to stockpile LPG cylinders unnecessarily. It has also warned that domestic LPG cylinders are meant strictly for household use, and any commercial or unauthorised use of such cylinders will invite strict action against the concerned individuals or establishments.

Mandatory 25-Day Gap Between Bookings to Curb Black Marketing

According to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India, and the rules of oil marketing companies such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, a minimum gap of 25 days between two cylinder bookings has been made mandatory to prevent hoarding and black marketing. As per the rules, the next cylinder can be booked only after 25 days from the delivery of the previous one.

Meanwhile, all LPG distributors in the district have been instructed to ensure that cylinders are delivered to consumers as early as possible after booking, in accordance with the prescribed norms. Citizens have been advised to contact their respective gas agencies in case of booking-related issues or any technical difficulties.

Helpline Numbers Issued for Grievance Redressal

For grievance redressal, the district administration has also provided two contact numbers — 02525-297474 and 8983456347 (WhatsApp) — where citizens can report their problems through calls or messages.

The administration further stated that the supply of commercial LPG cylinders to essential services such as ashram schools, hospitals, and the mid-day meal scheme will continue without interruption. Action will be taken against distributors if any disruption occurs in supplying gas to these institutions.

Reiterating that there is no shortage of domestic LPG in the district, Dr. Jakhar urged citizens to remain calm, use LPG in a regular manner, and cooperate with the administration.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/