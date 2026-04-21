TMC MP Yusuf Pathan's Three Relatives Arrested For Assault Over Minor Road Incident In Mumbai's Byculla | X @ians_india & File Pic

Mumbai: Three relatives of former Indian cricketer and Trinamool Congress MP Yusuf Pathan have been arrested by the Byculla police for allegedly assaulting a local resident and his family members following a minor road incident.

Pothole splash sparked the clash

According to the police, the incident occurred on Saturday around 9 pm when 30-year-old Yusuf Khan was returning home in the Byculla area. His vehicle reportedly hit a pothole, splashing water onto Shoaib Khan, 35, a relative of Pathan. Despite Yusuf Khan apologising, Shoaib allegedly abused him, damaged his car’s windshield with a bamboo stick, and physically assaulted him.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: TMC MP and former cricketer Yusuf Pathan's father-in-law, Khalid Khan, along with his son and another relative, was arrested for allegedly assaulting a man and his family. CCTV footage of the incident has emerged.



(Source: Mumbai Police) https://t.co/InNNuAn3XT pic.twitter.com/wSiK7pac5y — IANS (@ians_india) April 21, 2026

The situation escalated later when Yusuf Khan, on his way to lodge a police complaint, encountered Pathan’s father-in-law Khalid Khan alias Makaliq, along with his sons Umarshad Khan and Shoaib Khan, and another relative, Shahbaz Pathan. A heated argument reportedly turned violent.

Victim's brother-in-law, uncle injured

Police said the accused attacked Yusuf Khan and his relatives using wooden sticks and a baseball bat. The assault left Yusuf Khan’s brother-in-law Salman with a fractured hand, while his uncle Zaki Ahmed sustained serious injuries.

Following an investigation, including the review of CCTV footage from the area, Byculla police have arrested Khalid Khan, Umarshad Khan, and Shoaib Khan. However, the fourth accused, Shahbaz Pathan, remains absconding, and efforts are underway to trace him, an official said.

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The arrested individuals have been charged with assault and causing grievous hurt. A Mumbai court has remanded them to judicial custody until May 2.

Meanwhile, in a counter-complaint, Umarshad Khan has also filed an FIR against Yusuf Khan and his father at the same police station, police sources said.

A local court in Mumbai is expected to hear arguments on the bail pleas of Pathan’s relatives on Wednesday. Further investigation into the case is ongoing.

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