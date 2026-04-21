Maharashtra Forms Study Group To Probe IT Sector Labour Issues Amid Employee Rights Concerns |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Labour Minister Akash Fundkar has directed the formation of a dedicated study group to examine labour welfare measures in the state’s IT sector, amid rising concerns over employee rights and workplace practices.

Mantralaya meeting reviews employee issues

Speaking at a meeting held at Mantralaya to review issues faced by IT employees—particularly from the Hinjewadi IT Park in Pune—Fundkar stressed the need for comprehensive and long-term action to safeguard workers’ interests.

The minister highlighted frequent complaints from employees alleging forced resignations, coercive workplace practices, and gaps in HR policies across IT companies. “There is a need for in-depth inquiry into such incidents, along with corrective measures to regulate HR practices and termination procedures,” he said.

Special study group to recommend solutions

Fundkar instructed officials to constitute a special study group to conduct a detailed review of these issues and recommend solutions. He also called for strict scrutiny of placement agencies operating under the Shop Act, noting that irregularities are often reported in recruitment through such agencies. Verification of their documentation and authenticity must be carried out, he added.

Addressing employee welfare concerns, the minister directed the department to assist workers facing issues related to Provident Fund (PF) accounts—especially cases where previous employers have not properly “de-linked” accounts. He said the matter should be taken up with the concerned provident fund authorities to ensure timely resolution.

Awareness campaign on employee rights

The minister also emphasized the need for a dedicated awareness campaign to educate IT employees about their rights and available grievance redressal mechanisms. He instructed officials to promote the use of the Labour Department’s CIS (Complaint Information System) platform so that workers can easily register and track complaints.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to protecting workers’ rights, Fundkar said the proposed study group will play a crucial role in strengthening policy frameworks and ensuring fair practices across the rapidly growing IT sector.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/