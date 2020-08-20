TMC & MBMC make a clean sweep

The government on Thursday announced the results of the annual survey of cleanliness, Swachh Survekshan 2020. While Indore once again retained the top spot as the cleanest city in India. The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) managed to make it to the 14th position across the country and third in the state, while the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) secured its place in the top 20 cities by clinching the 19th position. The survey is the Central government’s ambitious ranking exercise to evaluate the various measurable aspects of sanitation and hygiene of towns and cities across the country.

Interestingly, Surat in Gujarat and Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra were ranked second and third, respectively. In the category of population of less than 1 lakh, Maharashtra’s Karad bagged the first position, followed by Saswad and Lonavala.

Interestingly, the MBMC has climbed 111 places from its 130th position in 2017 in the pan-India ranking exercise. This year the MBMC scored 4,608.14 out of 6,000 points in the national survey held between January 4 and 31. A total of 1.9 crore citizens across 4,242 cities participated in the nationwide survey.

While the MBMC improved its ranking from 27th in 2019 to 19th this year for being one of the cleanest cities in the population category of 3 lakh to 10 lakh, its position slipped from the 3rd to fourth place at the state level. The city was evaluated by a team from the Quality Council of India on parameters like- collection and transportation of municipal solid waste, its processing and disposal, information, citizen feedback, education and communication, capacity building, open defecation free (ODF) certification, innovation and best practices. This apart from league points awarded on the basis of updation of the urban online dashboard or Management Information System. “It’s a matter of pride for us. I am thankful to our civic team especially sanitation workers for their hard-work and citizens for their co-operation. We will work on a war-footing to further improve the twin-city’s cleanliness quotients,” said Mayor Jyotsna Hasnale.

Chandrapur, Dhule and Ambernath clinched the top three spots, followed by Mira Bhayandar and Panvel at the state level. The results were announced by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister (MoHUA)-Hardeep Singh Puri. The awards will be given to the top performing cities and states in a virtual programme called ‘Swachh Mahotsav’.

Last year Thane city was ranked 57. This year it is 14th in the country and third in Maharashtra. On the occasion of good ranking the team of waste management department was appreciated by TMC chief Dr Vipin Sharma,” said an official from TMC.

“The ranking has been allocated on the basis of waste management, social awareness and abilities to process the waste and other criteria, like cleanliness in public places,” said a TMC official.