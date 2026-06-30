TMC Launches 'Four Bin Thane Clean' Campaign With Mandatory Colour-Coded Waste Segregation Under New 2026 Rules |

Thane: In alignment with the newly enacted Solid Waste Management Rules 2026 and Supreme Court directives, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has officially launched the ‘Four Bin Thane Clean’ campaign. The environmental initiative was inaugurated on Monday by Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimpalolkar during an administrative capacity-building session.

New Rules Make Source Segregation Mandatory Across All Sectors

Under this new regulatory framework, source segregation of waste is now mandatory across all residential, commercial, and institutional sectors. Waste must be separated into four distinct, color-coded streams to optimize recycling and eco-friendly processing:

Green Bin: Wet and organic kitchen waste

Blue Bin: Dry recyclables like paper, plastic, and glass

Red Bin: Sanitary waste (diapers, hygiene products)

Black Bin: Special domestic hazardous waste (batteries, bulbs, e-waste)

The policy introduces stricter mandates for Bulk Waste Generators (BWGs)—defined as entities with over 20,000 square meters of built-up area, daily water consumption exceeding 40,000 liters, or generating more than 100 kg of waste per day. These establishments are legally required to register on the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) portal and process their wet waste through localized, on-site facilities.

TMC Health Officer Dr. Rani Shinde highlighted that the rules apply universally, including to industrial zones, SEZs, airports, and railway stations. To ensure compliance, the civic body will enforce user fees and strict financial penalties for violations. Open dumping or burning of garbage is completely prohibited.

Civic authorities have urged citizens and housing societies to cooperate to transform Thane into a sustainable urban center.

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