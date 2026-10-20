TMC Issues Show-Cause Notice To Mayor's Driver For Allegedly Assaulting ABP Majha Cameraman Outside Civic Headquarters | File Photo

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has issued a show-cause notice to civic vehicle driver Sunil Kharpade following a physical altercation involving ABP Majha cameraman Vinay Rajbhar right outside the TMC Headquarters.

Incident Details

The incident occurred early on Tuesday afternoon outside the main entrance of the TMC Headquarters. According to initial reports, a minor altercation erupted over vehicle parking between the civic driver, Sunil Kharpade—who is assigned to Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimpalolkar—and ABP Majha news cameraman Vinay Rajbhar.

The verbal exchange quickly escalated into a violent physical assault, during which Kharpade reportedly choked and assaulted Rajbhar. Rajbhar sustained visible injuries during the attack.

Video footage capturing the altercation and physical assault quickly circulated on social media platforms and news channels, sparking widespread outrage among media organizations and local journalist associations, including the Thane District Journalists Association. Local police officers from Naupada Police Station intervened shortly after and took

Kharpade into custody for questioning.

Action Taken by Civic Authorities

Taking serious note of the incident and the public uproar, municipal authorities moved swiftly to initiate administrative action:

Show-Cause Notice Issued: Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao promptly took official cognizance of the dispute and issued a formal show-cause notice to driver Sunil Kharpade, seeking an immediate explanation for his misconduct.

Internal Probe Ordered: Commissioner Rao directed senior municipal officials to conduct a full-fledged inquiry into the clash and submit a detailed investigation report at the earliest.

Mayor’s Statement: Expressing grave concern over the incident, Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimpalolkar publicly condemned the violence, stating that such behavior by civic personnel is unacceptable. She directed administrative officials to conduct a thorough inquiry and ensure strict disciplinary action is meted out against the driver.

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