TMC Crackdown On Water Theft: 25 Illegal Connections Disconnected In Diva & Mumbra | File Pic

Thane, September 18: In a decisive move to curb water theft, the Water Supply Department of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) launched a major crackdown across the Diva and Mumbra Ward Committee jurisdictions, disconnecting a total of 25 unauthorized water connections. Along with cutting off the illegal supplies, civic officials seized substantial equipment used for the unauthorized tapping.

Crackdown in Diva area

The primary drive was executed in the Diva Ward Committee area near the Arihant Furniture locality, targeting illegal tappings along the main 250 mm and 350 mm diameter water supply pipelines. During the operation conducted on September 17, 2026, enforcement teams severed 18 unauthorized connections measuring 3 inches in diameter. Authorities also confiscated approximately 500 meters of High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) pipes and motorized water pumps from the site.

Action taken in Mumbra

A parallel operation was carried out within the Mumbra Ward Committee jurisdiction, specifically targeting illegal points near MM Hall in the drain area opposite Press Square. Civic teams disconnected 7 unauthorized connections measuring 2.5 inches in diameter and impounded the associated PVC piping materials.

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Regular inspections to continue

Emphasizing their commitment to protecting municipal water resources, officials from the TMC Water Supply Department announced that routine inspections will be conducted regularly, and strict enforcement drives against illegal water connections will continue unabated across the city.

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