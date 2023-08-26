TMC Chief Abhijit Bangar Warns Of Disciplinary Action Against Executive Engineer For Delaying Repair Work Of Municipal Schools

TMC Chief Abhijit Bangar | Prashant Narvekar

Thane: The students studying in the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) municipal schools should develop affection towards school and education, in fact their school building should be in good condition and they should be happy while learning. The TMC chief Abhijit Bangar had directed to take up the repair work of the buildings and complete it as soon as possible after issuing the order for the school repair work.

Accordingly, notices have been issued to the concerned executive engineers of some schools whose works are on the way to completion, schools whose works have not yet started or some schools whose works are progressing at a slow pace, and if the notice is not disclosed within the prescribed period, disciplinary action will be taken against them.

Bangar said, "There is constant movement of students in schools, so the repair of schools needs to be prioritized to avoid any accidents. A total of 34 school repair works in TMC area which require repair is Rs.14,99,95,000/- and the consolidated tender was released in the year 2022-23 budget.The tender covers the repair of schools in each ward committee area, of which only 5 schools have been 100 percent completed. The repair work of 9 schools has been completed more than 50 percent and those works are in progress. But the repair work of 8 schools is going on slowly and the said works are very unsatisfactory. So the repair work of 12 schools has not started."

In Wagle Division school No. 23 some around 40 percent of work is completed , In Kalwa division school No. 129, 69, 70, 115, 29 around 30 percent of work is completed, In Majiwada-Manpada school no. 53, 54 around 25 percent of work is completed, In Lokmanya- Savarkar Nagar school No.46 some around 25 per cent work is completed, In Vartak Nagar division school no. 65 and Mumbra division school No. 75 and 118 percent around 20 percent of work has been completed.

Kalwa division school No. 4,6,72,68, Majiwada-Manpada division school No. 59,52,128, Mumbra division school No. 78,123,113,77,124,116, Diva division school No. 85,90,91 while school no.16 in Naupada division the work of the school has not yet started. A notice has been issued to the TMC's executive engineers entrusted with the work of these schools and a written explanation has been sought regarding the incomplete works. It has also been mentioned in the notice that if the disclosure is not submitted within the prescribed period, disciplinary action will be taken against the concerned.

Bangar said that, "The schools of the Thane civic body should be physically in good condition, there should be no leakage in the schools, the toilets should be in good condition and also the school premises should be neat and tidy along with the colors which will attract the students."

