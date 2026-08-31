TMC Announces 100% Waiver On Pending Water Bill Penalties For Residential Consumers | AI

Thane: In a major financial relief for residential consumers, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced a 100 percent waiver on administrative charges, penalties, and interest on pending domestic water bills. The amnesty scheme will remain active for four months, running from September 1, 2026, to December 31, 2026.

Mayor, Commissioner Appeal To Residents

​Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimplolkar and Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao issued a joint appeal urging residents to take full advantage of this limited-time offer.

​To qualify for the full penalty waiver, domestic tap connection holders must clear their entire outstanding water dues along with the full payment for the current financial year (2026–27) in a single lump-sum payment.

Water Connections To Be Cut After Deadline

​TMC administration emphasized that the incentive applies strictly to residential property owners and will not be extended to commercial water consumers.

​The civic body has also issued a firm warning: residents who fail to clear their outstanding dues by December 31, 2026, will face immediate disconnection of their water supply starting January 1, 2027. Municipal authorities have urged eligible citizens to settle their bills promptly before the deadline to avoid disruption of essential services.

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