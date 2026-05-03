Titwala Police Havaldar Dies By Suicide; Probe Underway To Ascertain Cause |

Kalyan: In a shocking incident, a police havaldar allegedly died by suicide in the Titwala area on Sunday, triggering concern within the local community and police circles. The deceased has been identified as Bhaurao Dagdu Dhage (42).

According to preliminary information, Dhage, who was posted as a havaldar at the Yellow Gate Police Station in Mumbai, was residing in the Geetanjali Building in the Panchvati area of Titwala. A native of Katalapur village in Akole taluka of Ahmednagar district, he had reportedly returned recently from his native place.

Police officials said that Dhage was found hanging beneath a railway bridge in Titwala in the early hours of Sunday. The incident came to light in the morning, drawing a crowd at the spot and briefly creating a tense situation in the area.

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The exact reason behind the extreme step remains unclear. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered at the Titwala Police Station.

Senior Police Inspector Mukesh Dhage stated that a detailed investigation is underway to determine the circumstances leading to the incident.

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