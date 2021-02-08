Times Now vs Newslaundry case: Bombay HC to hear defamation suit on February 22

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday adjourned till February 22, the defamation suit filed by Times Now news channel against Newslaundry, claiming that the news portal has been defaming the channels. The channel has demanded damages worth Rs 100 crore for the harassment the portal has caused to it.

A single-judge bench of Justice Anil Menon posted the hearing of the suit on February 22.

In its plea filed through advocate Vijay Hiremath, the channel has also sought a directive to the portal to delete two of its programs, aired in October and November last year, in which aspersions have been cast against Times Now, damaging their repute.

On the other hand, the Newslaundry has claimed that it has not willingly aired any show to defame any particular news channel but has only tried to comment upon the media outlets diverting from reporting facts and focusing only on the TRPs.