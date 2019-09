Time to say Arey yaar about Aarey forest: Wasim Jaffer

Mumbai: Former India opener Wasim Jaffer has expressed his displeasure over the city civic body's nod to cut over 2,700 trees for a Metro car shed in the leafy Aarey Colony area here. The Tree Authority of the BMC last week cleared the proposal to cut trees for the Metro car shed in the Aarey Colony in suburban Goregaon, which is known as a major green lung of the metropolis.

Jaffer expressed his unhappiness through his Twitter handle. "When something goes wrong, Mumbaikars say Arey Yaar. Its time to say Aarey Yaar about Aarey forest. #AareyForest #SaveAareyForest #SaveAareySaveMumbai @mybmc," Jaffer said and also posted a picture with a line 'Is Aaray not a forest'.

On Sunday, Bollywood actor Shraddha also joined the protest, terming the decision of the civic body's Tree Authority as "ridiculous". Former Union environment minister and senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday extended his support to citizens opposing the axing of a large number of trees in the sprawling green belt here.

The Rajya Sabha member urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Mumbai Metro and civic authorities to find alternate solutions for the Metro car shed and preserve the Aarey Colony.