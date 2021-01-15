TikTok star Shadab Khan files defamation case against ex-girlfriend who accused him of rape

In an exclusive interview with the portal, Shadab Khan said, "I have been continuously harassed, tortured, tormented by a girl with whom I was deeply in love with. She cheated on me while being in relation with me for 8 years, thereafter she started demanding money putting me in fear which made me transfer her Rs. 5,70,000/-. Thereafter she even took my YouTube id and password, started defaming me openly on social media and when I sent her legal notice, she filed a false rape case against me. I am a happily married person now, but this girl has tarnished my image, name and business by misusing the law and putting false statements without any proof."

The reported also quoted his lawyer Ali Kaashik Khan as saying, "We are highly disappointed with the order passed by Sessions court at Thane. The court has overlapped the judgements of Supreme court and High court in false rape cases. It had failed to understand that long term relationships are not always rape. However, we are happy that the sessions court has taken into consideration the alleged criminal acts of the girl and has also rejected her own anticipatory bail. I am sure that the High Court will grant him anticipatory bail, as this case is completely on merit."

Meanwhile, Khan's ex-girlfriend's official statement is awaited.