TikTok star Shadab Khan files defamation case against ex-girlfriend who accused him of rape

Popular TikTok star Shadab Khan, who has been accused of sexual exploitation and rape by his ex-girlfriend, has filed a cross complaint against her and accused the girl of extortion, cheating and defamation.
Khan's former girlfriend had lodged a complaint against him, accusing him of rape, at Mumbai's Naya Nagar police station on January 3. On January 11, Shadab Khan filed a cross-complaint against the girl, whom he dated for almost 8 years and accused her, her mother and sister of harassing him and demanding money, reports Spotboye.
In the defamation notice seeking 1 crore damages, Shadab Khan, who's married to Shalini Suryavanshi, has alleged that the girl extorted 5,70,000 from him by threatening him.
In an exclusive interview with the portal, Shadab Khan said, "I have been continuously harassed, tortured, tormented by a girl with whom I was deeply in love with. She cheated on me while being in relation with me for 8 years, thereafter she started demanding money putting me in fear which made me transfer her Rs. 5,70,000/-. Thereafter she even took my YouTube id and password, started defaming me openly on social media and when I sent her legal notice, she filed a false rape case against me. I am a happily married person now, but this girl has tarnished my image, name and business by misusing the law and putting false statements without any proof."
The reported also quoted his lawyer Ali Kaashik Khan as saying, "We are highly disappointed with the order passed by Sessions court at Thane. The court has overlapped the judgements of Supreme court and High court in false rape cases. It had failed to understand that long term relationships are not always rape. However, we are happy that the sessions court has taken into consideration the alleged criminal acts of the girl and has also rejected her own anticipatory bail. I am sure that the High Court will grant him anticipatory bail, as this case is completely on merit."
Meanwhile, Khan's ex-girlfriend's official statement is awaited.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)