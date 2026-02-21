Tight Security Blanket During Bhiwandi Mayor Election; Civic HQ Turns Into Fortress |

Bhiwandi: The election for the Mayor’s post at the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) witnessed an unprecedented security deployment, with the civic headquarters virtually turning into a fortified zone. Acting on directives from Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shashikant Borate, an elaborate security arrangement was put in place to prevent any untoward incident during the high-stakes political exercise.

Massive Police Deployment

According to official sources the security grid included one DCP, two Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), around 40 senior officers and nearly 250 police personnel. The entire BNMC headquarters was cordoned off with heavy barricading from all sides, giving the premises the appearance of a police cantonment.

Strategic points around the civic building — particularly Anand Dighe Chowk and Kap Ali — were sealed, and public movement was temporarily restricted. The stretch from Kalyan Road to Mandai, one of the city’s key market access routes, was significantly affected, causing inconvenience to daily commuters and traders.

Further barricading was erected near Ashok Nagar Gate before Anand Dighe Chowk, resulting in partial road closures and traffic congestion. Citizens heading toward the main market were compelled to take longer alternative routes, leading to snarls during peak hours.

Prison Escort Triggered High Alert

Police sources revealed that the heightened security was necessitated as mayoral candidate Vilas Patil was to be brought from jail for participation in the election process. The election proceedings were conducted under the chairmanship of District Collector Dr. Shrikrishnanath Panchal, who served as the Presiding Officer.

Given the political sensitivity and the logistical complexities involved in escorting a candidate from custody, authorities opted for a zero-risk approach. The civic headquarters, under tight surveillance and access control, resembled a high-security administrative zone throughout the day.

BJP Suffers Setback in Deputy Mayor Voting

The mayoral contest also exposed internal fissures within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In a dramatic political development, six BJP corporators reportedly crossed over to support the Congress-led Secular Front during the mayoral election.

For the Deputy Mayor’s post, Suhas Nakate was the official BJP nominee. Party group leader Santosh Shetty had issued a formal whip directing corporators to vote in favour of Nakate.

However, during the Deputy Mayor voting process, 21 members cast their votes, excluding newly elected Mayor Narayan Choudhary. The outcome has sparked speculation over how BJP’s rebel corporators voted despite the party whip being in force.

The episode has intensified political debate within the civic body, raising questions about cross-voting, internal discipline and the future equations within the BNMC.

With shifting loyalties and visible cracks in party ranks, the mayoral and deputy mayoral elections have not only altered the power dynamics in Bhiwandi but also set the stage for further political turbulence in the coming months.

