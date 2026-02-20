Mumbai News: 'BJP To Initiate Disciplinary Action Against Rebels In Bhiwandi Mayor Election,' Says State Chief Ravindra Chavan

BJP State President Ravindra Chavan | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 20: BJP State President Ravindra Chavan on Friday announced that strict disciplinary action will be taken against Narayan Chaudhary and the corporators who defied the party whip during the mayoral election of the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation.

Chavan made the announcement at a press conference held at the BJP’s Mumbai office after inaugurating the party’s state-level training camp for workers.

Candidate change after state-level deliberations

Detailing the sequence of events, Chavan said the BJP’s Bhiwandi local committee had initially recommended Narayan Chaudhary’s name for the mayoral post with majority support. “Based on the local unit’s recommendation, Mr Chaudhary was asked to file his nomination,” he said.

However, following extensive deliberations at the state level, the party leadership decided to nominate Sneha Patil as the official BJP candidate in order to prevent internal discord and protect the party’s broader interests.

“There were local-level differences between Mr Chaudhary and Vilas Patil of the Konark Vikas Aghadi. To avoid unnecessary disputes and ensure unity within the organisation, the state leadership took a considered decision to change the candidate,” Chavan said.

Defiance of party whip termed serious indiscipline

Chavan said that despite the leadership’s decision, some corporators chose to rebel against the party directive. “Even after the final decision was communicated, we made continuous efforts till the last moment to prevent any rebellion. Unfortunately, those efforts did not yield the desired result,” he stated.

Calling the defiance of the party whip a serious act of indiscipline, Chavan asserted that the BJP would take firm action. “Rebellion against the party’s official candidate and violation of the party whip cannot be tolerated. Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken against Narayan Chaudhary and all corporators who supported him,” he said.

