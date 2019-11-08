‘Tiger zinda hai’: Twitter on Sena-BJP impasse on Maharashtra

Devendra Fadnavis on Friday resigned as Maharashtra chief minister, five years and a week after he assumed the state's top job, as an aggressive Shiv Sena rebuffed all attempts to form an alliance government.

Fadnavis, 49, drove to Raj Bhavan and handed over his resignation to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who asked him to be the "caretaker CM" till alternate arrangements are made.

The development came a fortnight after results of the October 21 Assembly elections were declared.

"The alternate arrangements could be anything, be it a new government or imposition of President's rule," Fadnavis told reporters after meeting the governor.

"The governor has accepted my resignation. I thank the people of Maharashtra for giving me the chance to serve them for the last five years," Fadnavis said.

"I had promised Balasaheb that there will be a Shiv Sena Chief Minister one day, and I will fulfill that promise, I don't need Amit Shah and Devendra Fadnavis for that," Thackeray said.

His words come after acting CM Devendra Fadnavis lashed out at the Sena during a press conference after submitting his resignation.

Thackeray said that he felt "concerned" after watching the acting Chief Minister's media briefing. "I am shocked, hurt over being labelled as liar," he said.