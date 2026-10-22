Tiger Shroff's Team Shares Video Showing Bruises, Pellet Marks After Firing Incident |

Tiger Shroff's team has shared a new video showing the injuries on the actor's arm following the firing incident in Mumbai's Juhu area.

The video shows multiple bruises and apparent pellet marks covering his arm, with the marks visible across much of his hand. The footage offers a closer look at the injuries he sustained following the attack on his car.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The extent of the marks visible in the video has drawn attention to how close the actor may have come to suffering more serious injuries during the incident. The footage also highlights the potential danger he faced during the firing attack.