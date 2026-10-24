Tiger Shroff Sells Luxury Khar West Apartment For ₹9 Crore Days After Firing Scare In Juhu | Instagram

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has sold his apartment in Mumbai's Khar West locality for Rs 9 crore days after an attempt on his life. The property transaction was registered on Thursday, October 22 four days after 3 men opened fire on his vehicle.

The sale represents an increase of approximately Rs 1.39 crore over the property's original purchase price of Rs 7.61 crore in July 2018, according to reports.

1200 Sq.Ft + Apartment Located On Ninth Floor

The apartment is situated on the ninth floor of a residential building on Main Avenue Road in Khar West. The property has a carpet area of 1,291.14 sq ft, along with exclusive areas measuring 95.80 sq ft. The transaction also includes two covered car parking spaces.

According to a report by The Economic Times, the purchaser paid stamp duty of Rs 54 lakh on the transaction. The details were revealed in property registration documents accessed through CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics platform.

Khar West is an established residential neighbourhood in Mumbai's western suburbs, known for its connectivity to Bandra, the Bandra-Kurla Complex business district and other commercial centres.

Shroff Makes Rs 1.39 crore Profit

As per the report, Tiger Shroff purchased the apartment directly from the project's developer in July 2018 for Rs 7.61 crore. He subsequently received possession of the property in November 2019.

The latest sale price of Rs 9 crore reflects an increase of approximately 18.3 per cent over the original purchase consideration. The difference between the purchase and sale prices amounts to approximately Rs 1.39 crore.

Meanwhile, the actor escaped unhurt after three men allegedly opened fire at his car in Mumbai’s Juhu area on October 18, 2026. The assailants reportedly fired five to six rounds before fleeing on a motorcycle, while Shroff’s driver and a passer-by sustained injuries. The Mumbai Police later arrested the alleged shooters in Kota, Rajasthan. Further investigation into the case is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/