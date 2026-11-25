Court declares one accused minor in Tiger Shroff firing case; police obtain NBW against Abhishek Sharma | File Photo

Mumbai, November 25, 2026: One of the assailants in the case of the attack on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff was a minor, the special MCOCA court on Wednesday held and ordered the transfer of his custody to the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) for further proceedings.

On October 18, 2026, assailants opened fire at Shroff's car outside Pushpa Narsee Park in Juhu, while he was leaving the ground after a football match.

Accused Claims He Was Below 18

One of the attackers had earlier this month moved an application claiming that he was below the age of 18 years at the time of the incident. He claimed that his birthdate was November 30, 2008.

His lawyers, Sidhant Mor and Divyam Gaur, moved an application stating that he was born on November 30, 2008, and was around 17 years and 10 months old when the alleged firing occurred on October 18, 2026.

They submitted a Haryana-issued birth certificate and an Aadhaar card as supporting documents, both mentioning the same date of birth. After his application, the court had ordered an inquiry and asked the police to submit the report.

Police Inquiry Confirms Minor's Age

The Mumbai police on Wednesday submitted a report before the special court confirming that the accused was indeed a minor at the time of the incident.

The officers claimed that a team had gone to his native place and conducted an inquiry, wherein his birthdate was confirmed to be November 30, 2008. The officers hence collected all the relevant documents and submitted them before the court on Wednesday.

The special court accepted the report and observed that, "From the inquiry conducted by this Court, the accused is found to be a ‘Child’ on the date of the incident. Therefore, it is necessary to produce him before the Juvenile Justice Board."

Further adjudication of the offence, so far as the accused is concerned, will be held before the JJB.

NBW Against Abhishek Sharma

The Mumbai police on Wednesday obtained a non-bailable warrant against Abhishek Sharma, brother of Anil Pandit, who claimed responsibility for the attack on Shroff.

The agency has claimed that Abhishek manages several cryptocurrency accounts through which he had sent financial assistance to the accused in the case to carry out the attack through his wife, Suneha.

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Suneha also gave a confession statement in the case last week, which the court has kept in a sealed cover.

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