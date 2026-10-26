Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Recovers Voice Notes On Weapon Supply From Accused's Phones; Four Remanded Till October 28 | File pic

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch has found crucial evidence on the mobile phones of four accused arrested in connection with the Tiger Shroff firing case. Investigators have recovered several voice notes allegedly exchanged between the accused regarding the procurement, storage and delivery of weapons, while deleted photographs and other data are being examined as part of the probe.

Accused's Number Saved Under Alias

During the investigation, police found that accused Kunal’s mobile number had been saved in Radha’s phone under the name ‘Jai Balkari’ to hide identity. Kunal had allegedly sent several voice notes to Radha, along with photographs of five cartridges. The photographs were subsequently deleted, and the police are attempting to retrieve the data.

The four accused Radha Sunil Verma (21), Babita Ramjatan Rao (24), Kunal Sanjaykumar Jaminsingh (21) and Sumit Bijender Sarolia (19) — were allegedly involved in supplying weapons to the shooters. The Esplanade Court has remanded all four accused to police custody until October 28.

Voice Notes Reveal Alleged Planning

According to the police, the voice notes contain conversations about where the weapons were to be procured, stored and delivered. Investigators have also recovered several voice notes that allegedly indicate the accused were aware of the criminal conspiracy and the purpose for which the weapons were being supplied. The police will subject the recordings to examination to establish the identities of the speakers.

The police told the court that the accused had allegedly been instructed to collect the pistols and remaining cartridges after the firing. Had they not been arrested, they were allegedly supposed to take the weapons and unused ammunition back to Delhi, thereby returning them to their original source and destroying crucial evidence.

Pistols Allegedly Discarded In Surat

However, as the investigation progressed, the police learnt that the pistols had allegedly been discarded in Surat. Investigators are now attempting to establish the exact locations where the weapons were disposed of and determine the route through which they were transported.

Police suspect that Radha allegedly supplied the weapons to Rehan, one of the alleged shooters. Several photographs, videos, voice notes and other data exchanged between Kunal and Radha were reportedly deleted from their mobile phones. While some voice notes have been recovered, efforts are underway to retrieve the remaining deleted material.

The Crime Branch is also investigating the role of alleged gang operative Anil Pandit, whose involvement in the conspiracy has not yet been fully established. The police told the court that further custody was necessary to determine which bag was used to transport the weapons, where they were concealed and who provided technical assistance and logistical support to the accused.

Investigators are also attempting to identify the local network that allegedly facilitated the operation, as the shooters and other accused are from Haryana. A panchnama of the area surrounding the hotel where the accused were staying has also been conducted as part of the investigation.

Meanwhile, advocate Ajinkya Mirgal, representing the accused, argued that the weapons had already been recovered, opposing the need for further police custody. The investigation is continuing to establish the complete chain of weapon procurement, delivery, use and disposal, as well as the roles played by each accused in the alleged conspiracy.

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