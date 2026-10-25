Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests 11th Accused In Indore; Zigana Pistol, Country-Made Firearm And 10 Live Cartridges Seized In Surat

The investigation has expanded across Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat as police pursue the alleged weapon supply chain linked to the firing incident in Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai, October 24, 2026: The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested the 11th accused, identified as Pranjal Thakran (22), from Indore in connection with the firing incident outside actor Tiger Shroff’s residence. The arrest was made in a joint operation with the Indore police, sources said on Saturday. Pranjal is originally from Sonipat, Haryana.

Investigators have found Pranjal’s alleged involvement in supplying weapons in the case, sources said. He was arrested from a hospital in the Pardeshipura area of Indore, where he had reportedly been visiting for the past three to four months to look after his brother, who is suffering from paralysis.

According to sources, Pranjal’s brother was referred by a hospital in Delhi to a hospital in Indore for treatment. Since then, Pranjal had been regularly visiting the hospital to attend to his brother’s medical needs. The Crime Branch traced and apprehended him from the hospital as part of its investigation into the firing case.

Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests 11th Accused In Indore #TigerShroff #TigerShroffFiringCase #MumbaiCrimeBranch #MumbaiPolice #PranjalThakran #Indore #Surat #ZiganaPistol #CrimeNews https://t.co/HdLBEMPgFm — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 24, 2026

Firearms And Ammunition Seized In Surat

In a related development, the Crime Branch has seized two firearms—a Zigana pistol and a country-made pistol—along with 10 live cartridges from Surat in Gujarat.

Sources said Crime Branch personnel took the arrested shooters to an abandoned location in Surat to identify the spot where the weapons had allegedly been discarded. After conducting a search for around an hour, the police team recovered the firearms and ammunition.

The investigation is underway to establish the weapon supply chain and ascertain the roles of the accused in the firing incident. Pranjal was granted three days of transit remand by an Indore court, following which the Mumbai Police left for Mumbai with him.

The two firearms—a Turkish-made Zigana pistol and a country-made pistol—along with 10 live cartridges seized from Surat, Gujarat, will be sent to the Kalina Forensic Science Laboratory for ballistic analysis.

Pistols Allegedly Used In The Attack

Sources said that the Turkish-made Zigana pistol, which was allegedly used by Rehan while firing at actor Tiger Shroff’s residence, had jammed during the incident. Two live cartridges reportedly fell out of the pistol and were not fired.

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Meanwhile, Phool Singh allegedly fired five rounds from the country-made pistol during the attack, sources said.

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