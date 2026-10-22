Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Mumbai Court Sends 4 More Accused Including 2 Women To Police Custody Till October 26 | PTI

Mumbai, Oct 22: A court here on Thursday remanded four accused, including two women, held in Delhi in connection with the firing at actor Tiger Shroff to police custody till October 26.

They have been identified as Kunal (21) and Sumit (19), both residents of Haryana's Sonipat district, and Radha (23) and Babita (23), both from Uttar Pradesh.

The accused were produced before the magistrate court after being brought to the city from the national capital.

VIDEO | Tiger Shroff firing case: Four accused, including two women, brought to Mumbai's Killa court.(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p)#TigerShroffFiringCase #Mumbai https://t.co/Xzsi86wf0F — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 22, 2026

Police seek custody over conspiracy

Police sought their remand, saying they have active participation in the conspiracy along with the previously arrested accused.

Police said these accused supplied weapons to the shooters, which were used in the crime.

The defence, represented by Ajinkya Mirgul and Satyavrat Joshi, opposed their remand, saying that there was no material against them and they have been arrested on the basis of mere suspicion.

Hence, their custodial interrogation is unwarranted and the accused should be remanded to judicial custody, they said.

Court grants police remand

After hearing both sides, the court remanded the four accused to custody till October 26.

According to the police, two of these accused had travelled to Amritsar to procure the weapons, while the two women smuggled the firearms by train to Mumbai, handing them over directly to the attackers.

Gunfire in Mumbai's Juhu area

At least two men fired gunshots at Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening before speeding away on a motorcycle. The actor escaped relatively unhurt, while his driver and a bystander were injured.

According to Mumbai Police, five to six rounds were fired at the car. A motorcycle, allegedly used by the shooters, was found abandoned in Andheri.

The Mumbai Police have registered a case under the provisions of attempt to murder and the Arms Act.

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Ten arrested in firing case

A total of 10 persons have been arrested in the case so far.

Of them, the court on Wednesday remanded three accused — Rehan alias Sukka, from Sonipat in Haryana; Ritik Kurmi alias Roshan, originally from Begusarai in Bihar and living in Mumbai; and Phool Singh from Haryana — to police custody till October 31.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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