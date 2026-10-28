Tiger Shroff Firing Case: MCOCA Invoked Against 11 Accused; Suspected Gang Leader Anil Pandit Declared Wanted

MCOCA Invoked Against 11 Accused In Tiger Shroff Firing Case; Anil Pandit Wanted | File Photo

Mumbai, October 27, 2026: The Mumbai Crime Branch’s Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) has invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against all 11 accused arrested in connection with the firing incident outside actor Tiger Shroff’s residence. The move came on Tuesday, October 27, after investigators found alleged links to organised crime behind the attack.

The Crime Branch had earlier invoked Section 111 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with organised crime. The gang’s alleged leader, Anil Pandit, suspected to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has also been made a wanted accused in the case, police sources said.

Two Accused Linked To Panipat Firing

Meanwhile, accused Rehan and Pranjal have also been booked in connection with a separate firing incident targeting a businessman in Panipat, Haryana.

According to an official statement, the firing case was registered on October 19 under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the BNS, read with Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act. Permission to invoke MCOCA was granted by the competent authority under Section 23(1)(a) of the Act on October 27. Subsequently, Sections 3(1)(ii), 3(2) and 3(4) of MCOCA were added against all the accused.

Accused To Appear Before Special Court

The accused include Radha Sunil Verma (21) and Babita Ramjatan Rao (24), both from Bahalgarh in Sonipat, Haryana; Kunal Sanjaykumar Jaminsingh (21), from Rohna in Kharkhoda, Sonipat; Sumit Bijender Sarolia (19), from Matindu Road in Kharkhoda; Ankit alias Sarpanch Rajesh Khatak (18), from Baroda Mor village in Gohana; Sameer Hasan Khatri (19), from Devdu in Sonipat; and Jatin Krishan Panchal (27), from Saphla Road near Delhi Hospital in Kharkhoda.

All the accused are scheduled to be produced before the special MCOCA court in the sessions court on Wednesday. The remaining accused are also part of the 11-member group arrested in the case.

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Extortion Suspected As Motive

Earlier, the Mumbai Crime Branch had stated that the alleged motive behind the firing was to extort money, establish the gang’s dominance and create fear among the public.

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