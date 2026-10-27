FPJ Exclusive: Bishnoi Hitmen Tracked Sanjay Dutt, Used Instagram Reels To Identify Cars Before Shifting Focus To Tiger Shroff

Sanjay Dutt was allegedly tracked by Bishnoi-linked shooters who used social media videos to identify his vehicle and movements | Instagram_@duttsanjay

Mumbai, October 27, 2026: After actor Salman Khan, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was allegedly on the radar of shooters linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. After finding heavy security outside Khan’s Galaxy Apartments residence in Bandra, shooter Rehan allegedly informed Anil Pandit, an alleged conspirator linked to the gang, who then instructed him to conduct a recce of Dutt, a longtime friend and colleague of Khan, officials familiar with the investigation said.

According to officials familiar with the probe, shooters Rehan (19) and Phool Singh (19), both natives of Sonipat, Haryana, arrived in Mumbai in the final week of September carrying an illegal country-made firearm procured from Madhya Pradesh. However, they allegedly left the weapon at their hotel on the day they conducted the recce.

In the first week of October, acting on instructions from key gang handler Pandit, the duo conducted a recce outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments residence in Bandra. Finding the actor’s home protected by a multi-layered security cover, they informed Pandit via encrypted channels that a direct strike on Khan was not feasible. Pandit then allegedly instructed the hitmen to scout the residences of other Bollywood actors and record wide-angle videos of the premises, officials said.

Shooters Visit Actors’ Residences

The shooters then hailed an autorickshaw outside Galaxy Apartments and asked the driver to take them to the residences of other Bollywood actors. The driver allegedly agreed to ferry them around for Rs 400. They visited the residences of Aamir Khan and Emraan Hashmi before reaching Dutt’s residence in Pali Hill, which was their final stop that day, officials said.

At Dutt’s residence, the shooters allegedly tried to establish whether the actor was home. They asked people moving around the area whether “Sanjay Baba” was inside, but could not obtain any useful information. They found the area relatively deserted, with large trees near the entrance gate making it difficult to observe movement around the building, sources said.

Instagram Reels Used To Identify Cars

The shooters then allegedly tried to determine which floor Dutt lived on, which car he travelled in and who regularly accompanied him. To gather this information, they watched videos and reels on YouTube and Instagram showing the actor leaving his residence. They also attempted to match the cars seen in the videos with vehicles parked inside the building premises, sources said. However, unable to establish the actor’s floor or identify his vehicle, the shooters allegedly left the area without obtaining the information they were seeking, sources added.

Khan and Dutt have been friends and colleagues for decades, and their longstanding association allegedly made Dutt an alternative target to send a message to Khan, according to sources familiar with the investigation. The Bishnoi gang’s broader strategy relies on targeting not just Salman Khan directly, but also intimidating his closest associates, friends and business partners, a pattern previously seen with late politician Baba Siddique and threats to other industry figures. Dutt’s name also drew attention because of his past legal case, which the Bishnoi gang allegedly considered a reason to target him.

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Focus Shifts To Tiger Shroff

During questioning, the shooters allegedly told investigators that after they shared the footage recorded during the recce with Pandit, he instructed them to stop focusing on other celebrities and concentrate on Tiger Shroff instead, officials familiar with the investigation said. Pandit allegedly told them that Shroff visited the Jamnabai Narsee International School ground near Pushpa Park in Juhu every Sunday without heavy official security protection.

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