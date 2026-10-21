Tiger Shroff Firing Case: KEM Hospital Surgeons Remove Bullet From Juhu Firing Victim Umesh Chauhan’s Chest

Umesh Chauhan is recovering in KEM Hospital’s intensive care unit after surgery to remove a bullet lodged in his chest | File Photo

Mumbai, October 21, 2026: A bullet lodged in the chest of Umesh Chauhan, 35, who was injured in the firing at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Juhu, was successfully removed during surgery at civic-run KEM Hospital on Wednesday morning.

The patient’s vital parameters are stable, and he has been shifted to the Emergency Services and Recovery (ESR) Intensive Care Unit for postoperative observation, according to a medical update issued by the hospital on October 21.

Bullet Removed During Surgery

Chauhan underwent surgical retrieval of the bullet under general anaesthesia at 8 am in the Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery (CVTS) operation theatre.

Dr Uday Eknath Jadhav, head of the Department of CVTS, and Dr Ram Prajapati, head of the unit in the Department of Surgery, performed the procedure.

“The patient tolerated the procedure well,” the hospital said, adding that he remains under close medical supervision.

Firing Incident In Juhu

Chauhan was injured on Sunday, October 18, when assailants allegedly opened fire at Shroff’s car near a football venue in Juhu. He was recording a video of the actor as he left the venue when the shooting occurred. Reports said seven rounds were fired at the car. Chauhan sustained a gunshot wound to the chest, with the bullet injuring his liver.

He was initially taken to Cooper Hospital in Juhu, where he received emergency treatment and stabilisation, before being transferred to KEM Hospital for specialist care.

Doctors had reported that his heart and lungs were not affected by the injury and that his condition was stable while he was being monitored before surgery.

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Victim Was Filming The Actor

Chauhan, who lives in Mankhurd, Mumbai, has been pursuing his interest in filming Bollywood celebrities and their fans for around one-and-a-half years.

He was reportedly filming Shroff as the actor left the football venue when the shooting took place. The incident also left the actor’s driver injured, while Shroff escaped with minor injuries, according to media reports.

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