Tiger Shroff Firing Case: How Shooters Changed Escape Plan After Missing Surat-Delhi Bus | X @AdityaRajKaul & File Pic

The Mumbai Crime Branch, which is investigating the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, has revealed that the shooters had initially planned to travel by bus from Surat to Delhi, and to then travel to Nepal.

However, their plan reportedly failed after they reached the bus stand to find that the bus to Delhi had already departed.

Shooters change escape plan

After the shooters missed their bus, the alleged mastermind, Anil Pandit, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, allegedly activated Plan B, TV9 Marathi reported. Pandit allegedly sent fresh instructions to the shooters through a Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) call routed through another arrested accused, Ankit Khatak.

Accused board Pune–Jaipur Express

Following Pandit’s instructions, the accused allegedly travelled to Surat railway station in an auto-rickshaw and boarded the Pune–Jaipur Express at around 1.33 am.

The three accused — Phool Singh, Rehan Ansari and Hrithik Kumar — reportedly hid the two firearms allegedly used in the shooting, along with the ammunition, in an open area near the Surat bus stand before boarding the train. They allegedly feared that the weapons could be discovered during police checks on the train.

Tiger Shroff Firing Case: 3 Arrested In Kota After Train Search Eyewitness Recounts Juhu Attack. #TigerShroff #TigerShroffFiring #MumbaiFiring #JuhuFiring #Kota #MumbaiCrime #BollywoodNews #CrimeNews #BreakingNews https://t.co/FOLZExC1lh — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 19, 2026

Plan to travel towards Nepal

As per the backup plan, the accused were reportedly instructed to get off the train at a station on the outskirts of Jaipur, before reaching their intended destination. They allegedly planned to continue the journey by road towards Delhi and then cross the border into Nepal.

However, by this time, the Mumbai Police had traced their movements using CCTV footage from the Surat bus stand and railway station.

Another accused arrested in Indore

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch arrested another accused, identified as Pranjal Thakran, 22, in Indore on Saturday in a joint operation with local police. His arrest takes the total number of accused arrested in the case to 11.

Further investigation is underway.

The incident

On October 18, two men allegedly fired five to six rounds at actor Tiger Shroff's BMW near a football ground in Mumbai’s Juhu area, before fleeing on a motorcycle.

The actor escaped with minor injuries, while his driver and a passer-by were injured.

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