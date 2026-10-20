Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Bike Used In Attack Changed Hands 4 Times Without Ownership Transfer Since 2022

Mumbai Police traced the motorcycle allegedly used in the firing at Tiger Shroff’s car through CCTV footage and RTO records, finding that it had passed through multiple owners without official transfer | X

Mumbai, October 20, 2026: The motorcycle allegedly used by the gunmen who fired at actor Tiger Shroff’s car had changed hands four times since 2022 without any official transfer of ownership, Mumbai Police investigations have revealed.

Accused Bought Motorcycle Before Attack

According to officials, accused Hrithik Roshan alias Kumar, 22, purchased the yellow Bajaj Pulsar 220cc on September 11, allegedly to carry out the attack. The Juhu police and the Mumbai Crime Branch traced the motorcycle through CCTV footage and found it abandoned outside the parking area of Andheri railway station (West).

CCTV Footage Helps Trace Abandoned Bike

RTO records led officials to the registered owner, who had sold the motorcycle years earlier. It subsequently passed through multiple hands before reaching Khawaja Shaikh, an IT professional from Gilbert Hill in Andheri (West), who sold it to Hrithik for Rs 25,000.

Ownership Never Officially Transferred

However, Shaikh’s uncle, Rajjab, told police that the motorcycle and its documents had been handed over to Roshan about a month and a half earlier. Police have recorded statements from three former owners, who are now witnesses in the case. Shaikh’s family learnt of the motorcycle’s alleged involvement only when police visited their home on Monday.

Three Arrested In Attempted Murder Case

The motorcycle was allegedly used by three persons arrested in an attempted murder case after multiple rounds were fired at Shroff’s BMW near a football ground in Juhu. Hrithik, an aggregator driver, was reportedly captured on video firing at the vehicle.

Salman Khan Firing Case Shows Similar Pattern

Officials have identified similarities with the April 2024 firing outside actor Salman Khan’s Bandra residence, where assailants allegedly used a second-hand motorcycle that was subsequently recovered near Mount Mary Church.

Rohit Shetty Case Also Under Scrutiny

In February 2026, assailants allegedly used a second-hand scooter during the firing outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Juhu residence. The scooter was reportedly purchased in Pune using funds provided by a suspected mastermind, brought to Mumbai and later abandoned in Vile Parle.

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Police Probe Possible Common Modus Operandi

Police are examining whether the procurement of second-hand vehicles through intermediaries, their abandonment after attacks and planned escape routes indicate a recurring modus operandi in cases involving persons allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi network.

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