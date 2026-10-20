Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Actor Was Not Original Target, Shooters Allegedly Planned To Kill Another Celebrity, Probe Reveals | AI

Mumbai: In a major development in the firing case involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, preliminary questioning of the accused has revealed that the actor was allegedly not the shooters’ original target. According to the initial findings, the shooters had arrived in Mumbai to eliminate another high-profile personality but allegedly shifted their focus to Shroff after failing to reach their intended target and receiving instructions from the alleged handlers.

Investigating agencies have now begun efforts to identify the celebrity who was allegedly the primary target of the attack. The accused reportedly decided to target Shroff after tracking his movements through his social media reels. During preliminary questioning, they allegedly revealed that the videos also helped them assess that the actor was not accompanied by police security.

The suspected motive behind the attack was allegedly to create terror in Bollywood by killing the actor, according to the preliminary information emerging from the investigation.

Alleged logistics arranged by Hritik:

Hritik allegedly provided logistical support to the two shooters who had arrived in Mumbai from Haryana, including accommodation, food and other necessities. Police are investigating where the accused procured the firearms and how much money they were promised for carrying out the attack.

Hritik, who reportedly lived in Andheri East and worked as a Rapido taxi and two wheeler rider, had been staying in Andheri, Gilbert Hill area for many months. But before one month he has left that rented house in Gilbert Hill. Accused Hritik Kumar alias Roshan (from Begusarai, Bihar), who allegedly shaved his head and changed rental homes to hide his identity. He was allegedly riding the motorcycle during the firing incident.

Rehan alias Sukka, who reportedly has previous cases registered against him for theft and under the Arms Act, allegedly fired most of the rounds during the attack.

Anil Pandit, an alleged key operative of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, is suspected to be the main conspirator behind the plot to kill Tiger Shroff. Currently believed to be in the United States, Pandit allegedly instructed shooters Rehan and Phool Singh to kill the actor in a manner similar to the murder of former NCP leader Baba Siddique, sources said.

However, Shroff narrowly escaped the alleged attack. Baba Siddique was also shot dead during the Navratri period while the Durga idol immersion festivities were underway. Sources said a similar plot was allegedly planned against Shroff.

Kota SP Tejaswini Gautam told The Free Press Journal that during interrogation, the accused revealed that they had used one small and one large weapon. They also claimed to have discarded the firearms while travelling towards Surat.

Meanwhile, according to sources, the accused allegedly used a Zigana pistol and a country-made firearm in the attack.

Anil Pandit allegedly offered ₹34,000 and overseas settlement: According to the information emerging from the investigation, gangster Anil Pandit, allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had struck a deal worth ₹34,000 for the attack on Tiger Shroff. He allegedly promised the accused that they would be settled abroad after carrying out the operation.

Police sources claim that the conspiracy was orchestrated by members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, whose alleged associate Anil Pandit was operating from California in the United States.

The three accused had reportedly been staying in Mumbai for around a month. According to police sources, Pandit allegedly paid online for reconnaissance at the crime scene near Pushpa Park, hotel accommodation, food and a taxi to facilitate their escape to Surat.

He was also allegedly in live contact with the shooters over a mobile phone at the time of the firing, according to the claims being investigated by the police.

Shooters changed their appearance aboard train: The accused allegedly cut their hair short and changed their clothes while travelling by train in an attempt to conceal their identities. Police have reportedly not recovered the pistol from them so far.

The three accused have been remanded in police custody for 48 hours for further interrogation. Investigators are continuing to probe the alleged conspiracy, the source of the weapons, the promised payment and the identity of the person who was reportedly the original target. The claims regarding the intended target, the alleged overseas settlement offer and the role of the suspected handlers remain subject to investigation.

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