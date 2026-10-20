Shri Ganesh Mandir Sansthan Upgrades Nirmalya Composting Project With 3 New Machines, Capacity Rises To 5 Tonnes Monthly |

Dombivli: The Nirmalya composting project run by Shri Ganesh Mandir Sansthan in the MIDC residential area of Dombivli has been modernised with the addition of three advanced machines donated by supporters. Compost production using the new equipment began after a traditional puja performed on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, increasing the project's production capacity from three to five tonnes per month.

75 Metric Tonnes of Nirmalya Collected During Ganeshotsav

The project collects approximately 1,200 to 1,500 kg of nirmalya, or floral offerings and other religious materials, every day. During this year's Ganeshotsav, around 75 metric tonnes of nirmalya were brought to the facility from immersion sites.

Processing such a large volume of religious offerings and converting them into compost had become a challenge for the project. The newly installed machines are expected to ease the pressure on the facility and make the composting process more efficient.

Organic Compost Available at Concessional Rates

Vijay Ghodekar, consultant to the project and an environmental expert, provided details about the new machines and the project's functioning.

The organic compost produced at the facility is made available to citizens and various organisations at concessional rates.

Eco-Friendly Disposal of Religious Offerings

The initiative by Shri Ganesh Mandir Sansthan demonstrates an environmentally friendly approach to managing religious offerings. By diverting nirmalya from waste disposal and converting it into useful organic compost, the project combines religious practices with environmental conservation.

With the installation of the new machines, the facility aims to improve its processing capacity and manage the substantial volume of nirmalya collected during festivals more effectively.

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