Thunderstorms likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Palghar & Raigad during next 3-4 hours | Photo Credit: ANI

IMD has informed that thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and moderate to intense spells of rain with winds reaching 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai, Nasik, Ahmednagar, Pune, Thane, Palghar and Raigad during next 3-4 hours.