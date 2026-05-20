Three Years On, Incomplete Kranti Nagar Bridge Project Sparks Flood Fears Ahead Of Early Monsoon In Thane |

Thane: Over three years after construction began, a crucial bridge project over the K-Villa locality nallah (drain) in Kranti Nagar remains incomplete, triggering widespread fury and panic among local residents. With meteorologists forecasting an early monsoon this year, the half-baked civic infrastructure has raised imminent fears of catastrophic urban flooding in the region.

​According to ground reports, a massive amount of soil and debris—originally dumped into the water channel between Alley 10 and Alley 14 to facilitate construction—has left the drain severely choked. The situation is further aggravated by thick layers of silt and solid waste accumulated beneath the incomplete structure, completely disrupting the natural flow of water.

​A Repeat of Past Devastation

​The administrative apathy has left residents dreading a rerun of last year's monsoon disaster. In 2025, the exact same bottleneck caused severe waterlogging across Kranti Nagar, K-Villa, and Rahmat Nagar. The flash floods resulted in heavy financial losses for hundreds of families, damaging vehicles, furniture, and expensive household appliances like refrigerators, washing machines, and televisions.

​"The sheer negligence of the contractor has put the lives and property of thousands of citizens at grave risk," said Advocate Javed Shaikh , Thane Congress Leader. "We demand that the administration order the immediate removal of the silt and debris within a week and fast-track the bridge work on a war footing. If the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) fails to act, we will launch an aggressive public agitation against both the civic body and the contractor."

​Key Grievances of the Residents

​3-Year Prolonged Delay: A project that should have been completed months ago continues to drag on due to slow pacing.

​Severe Chokepoints: Failure to clear construction debris and accumulated garbage ahead of the monsoon.

​Imminent Risk to Life & Property: Fear of early rains caught between bureaucratic delays and contractor negligence.

​With the monsoon deadline fast approaching, the ball is now squarely in the Thane Municipal Corporation’s court. Disillusioned locals are demanding immediate emergency desilting operations before the first downpour turns their neighborhood into a disaster zone once again.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/