Thane Railway Station Gets Pre-Monsoon Overhaul As MP Naresh Mhaske & DRM Conduct Joint Inspection |

Thane: In a major push to overhaul commuter infrastructure and bolster monsoon preparedness, Thane Member of Parliament (MP) Naresh Mhaske and Central Railway’s Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Hiresh Meena conducted a high-level joint inspection of the Thane railway station.

Passenger amenities & escalators

​The visit focused on eliminating bureaucratic delays plaguing essential passenger amenities. Addressing slow progress, MP Mhaske directed officials to immediately complete the new public toilet block—funded via D-Mart’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative—and fast-track the sluggish installation of escalators on Platforms 5 and 6. To accommodate upcoming 15-coach local trains, railway authorities also committed to speeding up platform extension works.

​With the monsoon approaching, flood mitigation emerged as a top priority. Officials confirmed the successful completion of a crucial micro-tunneling project between Thane East and Thane West, which is expected to eliminate chronic waterlogging on the tracks. Furthermore, MP Mhaske welcomed the formal approval of a new foot overbridge (FOB) toward the Mulund end of the station.

Regional issues – Mogli Dam & evictions

​Beyond the station precinct, the delegation tackled crucial regional issues. Under MP Mhaske’s guidance, local representatives submitted a memorandum requesting the official transfer of the railway-owned, defunct Mogli Dam in Digha to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to resolve local water scarcity. Discussions were also held to find a humane solution for the residents of the B-Cabin area who recently received railway eviction notices.

​DRM Hiresh Meena assured that Central Railway remains committed to completing all pre-monsoon safety works with minimal disruption to daily commutes.

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