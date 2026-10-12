Three Women Powerlifters Selected For World Powerlifting Championship 2026 In Punjab, Receive ₹10,000 Each From Vijay Tarun Mandal |

Kalyan: Three young powerlifters from Kalyan have earned a place on the international stage after their strong performances at the national level secured them selection for the World Powerlifting Championship scheduled to be held in Batala, Punjab, from December 3 to 6, 2026.

Three Athletes Selected For Championship

Recognising their achievement, Vijay Tarun Mandal, based in Rambaug, organised a felicitation ceremony at the Jagrut Shri Datta Mandir Devasthan on Sunday evening. The mandal extended financial assistance of ₹10,000 each to Netra Phadke, Anjali Bhilware and Devika Paul to support their preparations for the international competition.

Shiv Sena (UBT) city chief Bala Parab presented the assistance to the three athletes at the ceremony. The gesture was aimed at encouraging the players as they prepare to compete at the world championship and represent the country on an international platform.

Felicitation Ceremony Held In Rambaug

Vijay Salvi, head of Vijay Tarun Mandal, said the initiative was intended to support the determination and hard work of the three young women and inspire them to bring glory to the country.

“The honour is not merely financial assistance; it is a salute to their achievement and dedication,” Salvi said, emphasising the need to encourage talented sportspersons as they pursue their ambitions.

The ceremony was attended by Bala Parab, Shiv Sena (UBT) assembly constituency organiser Rupesh Bhoir, Bhagwat Baisane and several other dignitaries. Those present congratulated the athletes and wished them success in the upcoming championship.

The three powerlifters said the recognition had encouraged them to work harder and perform well at the world championship. Their selection has also become a source of pride for Kalyan, with their achievement highlighting the determination of local athletes striving to make their mark beyond the national level.

With the world championship approaching, the three athletes will look to turn their national-level success into a strong performance on the international stage.

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