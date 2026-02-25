Three Mumbai Youth Held With ₹4 Crore In US Dollars In Park Street Money Laundering Case In Kolkata |

Kolkata: Three youths possessing $450,000 (over Rs 4 crore) were arrested from Kolkata's Park Street area, police said on Wednesday.

The youths were arrested from the Park Street police station area on Tuesday night, police said, adding that an investigation has been launched. The arrested youths were to be produced before a court.

According to police sources, the names of the arrested youths are Sayan Das, Mohammad Asad, and Feroz Khan. All three are said to be residents of Mumbai.

Officers of Park Street police station saw the three men roaming around suspiciously on Tuesday night. On becoming suspicious, the police officers questioned them. After that, their bags were checked, and the US dollars, arranged in layers, were recovered.

On questioning, the arrested trio said that they work in a currency exchange office and that they were going to Mumbai with the money from there. At this, the police officers asked them to show them the relevant documents. The youths, however, could not show the proper documents related to the dollars, and the Park Street police station arrested the youths on charges of illegal money laundering.

"The dollars have been seized. The arrested youths will be produced in a court. Investigation is on to find out whether they are a part of a bigger money laundering racket," a senior Kolkata Police official said.

Ahead of the state Assembly polls, the police have increased surveillance in Kolkata and across the state to recover illegal supply of arms and money. The recent arrest is an outcome of continuous surveillance of city roads and major intersections.

