West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams Centre For Ignoring ‘Bangla’ Demand After Approving ‘Keralam’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | File Pic

Kolkata: After the central government has given affirmation to the change of name of Kerala to ‘Keralam’, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday while congratulating people of Kerala had slammed the Central government for not changing West Bengal’s name to ‘Bangla’.

Notably, Trinamool Congress (TMC) government had passed a resolution in July 2018 to rename West Bengal as ‘Bangla’ and had sent it to the central government several times.

“The legitimate rights of Bengal have always been denied. We have passed the bill in our Assembly and have sent it several times to the central government but was of no use. We have to wait for a long time during meetings as the name of the state starts with ‘W’,” said Mamata.

Taking to X, TMC wrote, “Every election season, @narendramodi and @AmitShah descend on Bengal, shedding crocodile tears and pretending to love our soil, our culture, our people. Spare us the drama. These Bangla-Birodhis have no respect for our heritage, no regard for our language, no honour for our icons, and zero concern for our dignity. We rejoice when any state asserts its identity, but Bengal will not accept this vindictive discrimination. Bengal’s legitimate demand cannot be denied purely because we refuse to bow before @BJP4Indias high command.”