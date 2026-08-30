Three Men Drown In Thane Creek Near Ganesh Visarjan Ghat After Entering Water For Swim; Rescue Teams Recover Bodies | AI

Thane: In a tragic incident, three men drowned after entering the creek near the Ganesh Visarjan Ghat at Retibunder, alongside the Mumbai-Nashik Highway in Thane (West), on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency Teams Launch Rescue Operation After Receiving Distress Alert

​Emergency services received an alert regarding the incident at approximately 3:08 PM on August 30, 2026. The three individuals had entered the water for a swim but were quickly overwhelmed after misjudging the depth and strong currents of the creek.

​A joint emergency response team swiftly deployed to the location, including personnel from the Kalwa and Narpoli Police Stations, the Thane Fire Brigade, the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), and the Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF), supported by fire engines, rescue boats, and ambulances.

Rescue Teams Recover All Three Victims From Strong Creek Currents

​"As soon as the call was received, our rescue units along with the fire department and TDRF rushed to the spot with boats," said an authority from the Thane Regional Disaster Management Cell. "The currents in the creek were tricky, but our teams managed to locate and extract all three individuals from the water by 4:20 PM."

​The deceased have been identified as:

​Alam Sayyed (42), resident of Thakurpada, Mumbra

​Rizwan Sayyed (42), resident of Thakurpada, Mumbra

​Sahil Polandas (30), resident of Thakurpada, Mumbra

​"All three individuals were handed over to our officers at the spot and immediately transported via ambulance to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa," stated an officer from the Kalwa Police Station. "However, upon arrival, doctors declared all three victims brought dead. Further legal procedures and an Accidental Death Report (ADR) process are currently underway."

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