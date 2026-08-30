Thane: 3 Mumbra Residents Drown In Parsik Creek While Swimming; Bodies Recovered - VIDEO |

Thane: A tragic incident has come to light from Maharashtra’s Thane, where three people drowned in Parsik Creek in the Kalwa area on Sunday. The incident was reported at around 3:08 pm on August 30, 2026.

According to initial reports, the three individuals had gone swimming in the creek amid high water levels. Upon receiving information about the incident, fire brigade personnel and local TDRF teams rushed to the spot and launched a search and rescue operation.

Thane, Maharashtra: Three people drowned in Parsik Creek in the Kalwa area of Thane city. Fire brigade and local TDRF teams conducted a search operation and rescued all three from the creek. They were handed over to Kalwa Police and taken by ambulance to Chhatrapati Shivaji… pic.twitter.com/bBUvGblqoJ — IANS (@ians_india) August 30, 2026

The bodies of all three individuals were subsequently recovered and handed over to the Kalwa Police. They were later taken by ambulance to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa for post-mortem examination.

Thane, Maharashtra: Three people drowned in Parsik Khadi in the Kalwa area of Thane city. Fire brigade and local TDRF teams conducted a search operation, rescued the three youths from Parsik Khadi and took them to a hospital. All three youths died, and their bodies were… pic.twitter.com/TVOEb2EUPz — IANS (@ians_india) August 30, 2026

Three drown in Parsik Creek

The deceased have been identified as Alam Syed, 42, Rizwan Syed, 42, and Sahil Polandaj, 28. All three were reportedly residents of Thakur Pada in Mumbra, according to ABP Majha.

Youth drowns in Banganga

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Mumbai, a 19-year-old youth drowned at Banganga Talao in Walkeshwar, South Mumbai on Saturday, August 22. The deceased has been identified as Shekhar Harish Rawal.

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the incident occurred at around 1:10 pm. Police said Rawal had gone for a walk near Banganga Talao and entered the water for swimming.

Read Also 19-Year-Old Youth Dies By Drowning At Banganga Talao In South Mumbai

Rawal allegedly misjudged the depth of the water and began drowning. Local organisation activists and bystanders noticed him struggling and rushed to his aid.

Rescue efforts launched

Following the incident, Mumbai Fire Brigade personnel, Malabar Hill Police and civic ward officials joined the rescue operation. Rawal was pulled out of the water and rushed to Elizabeth Hospital in Malabar Hill, where doctors declared him dead before admission.

Police are investigating the incident, and further details are awaited.

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