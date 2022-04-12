Three including a minor held for burglary in Navi Mumbai

The central unit of the Navi Mumbai crime branch Tuesday arrested three persons including a minor child in two different cases and recovered stolen items worth Rs 3.5 lakhs. Police said that they had broken into a mobile shop and house in the Digha area of Navi Mumbai.

Following a rise in housebreaking incidents in the Digha area, the central unit of the Navi Mumbai crime branch carried out a simultaneous investigation and arrested a 44-year-old man from Rabale.

The arrested accused has been identified as Shafiq Abdul Shaikh, a resident of Bhiwandi. "Based on the CCTV footage and technical analysis, Shaikh was arrested from Rabale and gold jewellery worth Rs 2.4 lakhs was recovered from him," said an official from the crime branch.

In another housebreaking, the crime branch official arrested Mayur Dipak Renge (18), an unemployed Kolivwada Thane resident and another 17-year-old minor in connection to a burglary in a mobile shop in Ghansoli.

"We laid a trap near Gunali Talao in sector 15 in Ghansoli and caught them," said the official, adding that they had already gathered information about them from CCTV footage.

The police recovered a total of 23 mobile phones worth Rs 1,10,000 from them. "We recovered all the stolen mobiles from them," said the official.

The police added that they are investigating if the accused were involved in other similar burglaries.

ALSO READ Thane: Marwari Welfare demands immediate arrest of killers of prominent realtor Sanjay Biyani

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 08:20 PM IST