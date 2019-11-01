Three held for Mumbai Central bank robbery

Mumbai: The special task force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh police has arrested three people from Gorakhpur who were on the run after a break-in bid at a bank in Mumbai Central.

The accused have been identified as Munnu Kumar, Ravi Kumar Gupta and Sandeep Kumar. Nagpada police, in whose jurisdiction the break-in bid took place, has already arrested one Arjun Chowdhari, who led the three, said an officer from the Nagapada police station.

On the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, the accused entered a bank in Mumbai Central after over powering the bank’s guard. The accused then tried to enter the strong room with the help of a gas cutter, but they did not succeed. They then fled with five laptops and a mobile phone worth of Rs 1 lakh.

Nagpada police registered an offence of robbery and arrested one Arjun Chaudhari on Wednesday. Chaudhari in his interrogation revealed the name of his three accomplices and said they escaped to their native place fearing arrest. Nagpada police then alerted their counterpart in UP.

A team from UP STF arrested the three from a railway station in Gorakhpur on Wednesday night. The accused have been produced before the local court for transit remand formality after which they have been handed over to Nagpada Police.