Three people died and six were injured after six vehicles rammed into each other on Monday on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, ABP Maza reported.

This includes two tempos, a car, a private bus and a trailer. The collusion happened in Borghat.

In this bizarre accident, the Swift car got stuck in between two tempos and it was smashed. While the two passengers in the car died due to serious injuries, the tempo driver also died in the accident.

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 09:00 AM IST