Three-day Wellness Yoga fest to be held in Navi Mumbai from April 29

The Shri Ramchandra Mission's Heartfulness Institute's Wellness Fest Yog Mahotsav is back with a bang. The three days event will be held at the CIDCO Exhibition & Convention Centre in Vashi from April 29 to May 1, 2023.

This event is being organised by Shri Ramchandra Mission's Heartfulness Institute in association with the Ministry of Culture, Government of India called as "Har Dil Dhyan Har Din Dhyan" as a part of the Initiative of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Ministry of Cultural Affairs has urged the citizens and the Private as well as government organizations to take active participation in Yog Mahotsav. The initiative is close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who wants the whole world to follow the Indian yogic practice for the well-being of humanity.

Fest curated by Shri Ramchandra Mission

The program is being curated and guided by the spiritual guide of Shri Ramchandra Mission, the founder of the Heartfulness Movement all over the World - Shri Kamlesh Patel, a recipient of the Prestigious Padma Bhushan Award.

Nivedita Shreyans, Director of the Program informed that around 3000 citizens including students, bureaucrats, police, working class, public representatives and many more are expected to participate. “The venue will be air-conditioned and there will be adequate arrangement of water and snacks,” said Shreyans. She added that there will Yoga and Meditation session.

While event will at 6 pm on April 29 and the next two days event will be held at 7 am to 9 am. Several eminent personalities including Belapur MLA Manda Mhatre NMMc Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe among others will be present.

