Three-Day Igas Mahotsav 2026 To Celebrate Uttarakhand's Folk Culture, Music, Dance And Cuisine At Nerul From November 20 | Ai

The vibrant folk traditions, music, dance and cuisine of Uttarakhand will come alive at Nerul’s Ramlila Ground with the three-day Igas Mahotsav 2026, being organised by the Devbhoomi Social Foundation (DSF), Mumbai, from November 20 to 22.

Igas Mahotsav To Be Organised In Mumbai For The First Time

The festival, being organised for the first time in Mumbai, will begin on November 20 with a grand Ram Rath Yatra. The event will showcase Uttarakhand’s rich cultural heritage through traditional folk performances, music, dance and rituals, alongside an exhibition of the state’s traditional food grains, cuisine and organic products.

Suresh Kala, concept designer of the festival, said the inaugural programme would include the Ram Rath Yatra, a tribute to the heroic exploits of Madhosinh Bhandari, one of Uttarakhand’s celebrated warriors, and a grand aarti of Lord Ram.

Traditional Jhumailo, Jhora, Chanchari And Mandan Performances Planned

The first evening will feature traditional folk performances, including Jhumailo, Jhora, Chanchari and Mandan, offering visitors a glimpse into the region’s cultural traditions.

The second and third days will see performances by several popular artistes from Uttarakhand. A major attraction will be a special performance by renowned folk singer and Padma Shri awardee Dr Pritam Bhartwan, accompanied by his troupe. The Uttaraadhun band, led by musician Ranjit Singh, will also perform at the festival.

Manoj Bhatt, president of Devbhoomi Social Foundation, and Meenakshi Bhatt, chairperson of the Igas organising committee, have appealed to members of the Uttarakhand community living in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and neighbouring areas to attend the festival with their families and participate in the cultural celebration.

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